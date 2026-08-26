Miley Cyrus Posts About Dolly Parton, Says She'll Forever Have An Angel

Miley Cyrus doesn't want to get into the specifics about how she feels now that her godmother, Dolly Parton, has passed away ... though she notes she'll forever have an angel watching over her.

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The singer-songwriter posted about the country legend's passing on social media Wednesday ... saying it doesn't feel right to express the depth of her feelings for Dolly in a public forum -- because sacred moments like these are supposed to be private.

She then writes, "What I KNOW is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then continue on and be strong. I have an angel by my side. I always have. One of our last conversations was about music and metamorphosis. 🦋."

She adds she will always love Dolly ... and she wants to make her proud. She says Dolly's family, friends and all her fans are suffering this heartbreak together

As you may know ... Dolly was Miley's godmother -- and Miley said in 2024 that the star had been like a mother to her over the years. She appeared on a few episodes of "Hannah Montana," and the pair collaborated on music in more recent years.

Dolly passed away Tuesday after a short battle with cancer. An intimate memorial will be held in his honor in the coming days, and Dolly will then be laid to rest next to her husband, Carl Dean.

Various stars -- including President Donald Trump, Jane Fonda and Reba McEntire -- have paid tribute to Dolly in the aftermath of her passing.

She was 80.