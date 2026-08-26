Ricky Schroder Roasted For Backhanded Dolly Parton Tribute

Ricky Schroder is getting flamed for his distasteful tribute to Dolly Parton ... using her death to criticize her politics.

The actor posted a picture he took with Dolly years back ... and he just couldn't stop himself from making it controversial.

In the caption, Ricky says ... "I didnt agree with her advocating for Transgender & Covid Vaccine support…but Loved her anyway. Thank you for choosing me, Dolly, to be your Movie Daddy."

Needless to say ... he was slammed in the comments for making his Dolly remembrance post a soapbox for his outspoken transphobic and anti-vax stance.

If you didn't know -- and odds are you didn't -- Ricky played Dolly's father in the bio TV movies "Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors" and "Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love."