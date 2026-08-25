Dolly Parton to Be Honored With Grand Ole Opry Tribute Show

The Grand Ole Opry is giving Dolly Parton a special sendoff ... dedicating its entire Saturday night show to the country music legend following her death ... TMZ has learned.

The Opry tells us the weekend show will honor Dolly's life, legacy and massive contributions to country music, with Carly Pearce among the artists scheduled to take the stage.

Carly's involvement is especially meaningful ... she got her start performing at Dollywood, and Dolly herself surprised Carly in 2021 with an invitation to become an official Grand Ole Opry member.

Tuesday night's Opry show opened with member Rhonda Vincent telling the crowd, "This is for Dolly," before performing Dolly's classic "Coat of Many Colors."

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Rhonda later returned to perform "9 to 5" and "Jolene," while Morgan Myles honored Dolly with "I Will Always Love You."

The Opry is also keeping Dolly's name front and center outside the venue ... its famous marquee is set to honor her through Saturday evening.

Dolly had been a member of the Grand Ole Opry for more than 50 years.