Meghan McCain Mocks North West Over 'Dazed' Magazine Cover
Meghan McCain on North West Poor Baby ... My Heart 'Just Breaks' for You
Published
41-year-old Meghan McCain doesn't seem to be in the habit of picking on someone her own age ... because she's got her sights set on North West.
The former "View" co-host felt compelled to comment on the 13-year-old's Dazed Magazine cover on X Tuesday, writing ... "This poor baby. My heart just breaks for this child."
North posed for the spread in edgy outfits, showcasing her bright blue hair, bold piercings and grills.
It seems as though Meghan doesn't actually feel sorry for North ... and just wanted to rage-bait people on social media into criticizing her look and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's parenting.