Meghan McCain Mocks North West Over 'Dazed' Magazine Cover

Poor Baby ... My Heart 'Just Breaks' for You

41-year-old Meghan McCain doesn't seem to be in the habit of picking on someone her own age ... because she's got her sights set on North West.

The former "View" co-host felt compelled to comment on the 13-year-old's Dazed Magazine cover on X Tuesday, writing ... "This poor baby. My heart just breaks for this child."

North posed for the spread in edgy outfits, showcasing her bright blue hair, bold piercings and grills.