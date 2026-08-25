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North West Says She Wants to Work at Starbucks Next Year

North West I Wanna Work at Starbucks!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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North West certainly doesn't lead a regular life given that her parents are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ... but the 13-year-old rapper says she wants a regular job -- at Starbucks!

That's right ... North sat down for a recent interview with Dazed Digital, and reporter Marios Mystidis asked North if she would be a basketball player if she wasn't a music artist.

North responded that she had zero interest in becoming a hoops player ... and said she wanted to work at Starbucks ... and it's no joke!

North West Through The Years
Launch Gallery
North West Through The Years Launch Gallery
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She put it this way, "I wanna work at, like, Starbucks next year. I think I can next year 'cause I'm gonna be 14, so … I think I can. I want to have a regular job, I guess."

North went on to tell Mystidis about the worst career advice she ever received ... and it sounds like she's taking it to heart.

Princess Diana-INLINE-hulu

Starbucks sounds like a side quest for North, though ... she says music is her true passion, and she describes going to the studio as a "perfect day."  

As you know, North was supposed to co-headline the "Kimokawaii" tour with Molly Santana this month, but it got canceled for unknown reasons.

Shoot for the stars, North!!!

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