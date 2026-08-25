Lindsay Clancy Reporter Receiving Death Threats After Smiling in Court

Brittany Romano says she's received violent death threats over the image of her smiling during the Lindsay Clancy trial.

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The freelance reporter took to Instagram to explain her expression, saying ... "I smile through anxiety. I smile when I'm uncomfortable. That is not indifference, it is a nervous system managing strain the only way it knows how."

Brittany says she's been fighting to cover the Lindsay Clancy case for years because Lindsay had been called a "monster" and her husband Patrick got to tell his story ... she says she went to Vanity Fair wanting to "rebalance the scales."

Brittany also says one reporter next to her was laughing and another behind her had her head on her shoulder ... but noted she was the only one getting any attention online.

Play video content Video: Lindsay Clancy Reporter Gives Creepy Grin, Wink During Trial

She says that people have been sending her messages telling her to slit her wrists, threatening to kill her in her sleep and resources for ways to kill herself.

Brittany says the horrible messages are being sent by people "who claim they are defending Lindsay's mental health."