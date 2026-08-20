Lindsay Clancy Fans Gather Outside Courthouse Amid Murder Trial

Play video content Video: Women Gather In Light of Lindsay Clancy's Final Court Days FOX True Crime

Lindsay Clancy's supporters turned out in force Thursday morning, as her murder trial entered Day 17 ... with dozens gathering outside the Massachusetts courthouse in a show of solidarity for the mom accused of murdering her three young children.

Many of the supporters wore pink and held signs as they stood outside Plymouth Superior Courthouse. Another group also gathered at Tewksbury State Hospital, where Clancy remains hospitalized.

Play video content Video: Kevin Reddington, Lindsay Clancy's Defense Attorney, Sheds Light On Lack Of HealthCare FOX NEWS

They even crossed paths with Clancy's defense attorney -- Kevin Reddington -- who spoke to reporters and said his client is so "beat up" and just "so sad."

Inside the courtroom, Clancy's defense continued presenting its case as the trial moved toward its final stretch. Her attorney has argued that Clancy was suffering from severe postpartum psychosis and other mental-health problems when she allegedly killed her young children -- Cora, Dawson and Callan -- in January 2023.

Reddington has maintained that Clancy should not be held criminally responsible for the deaths, arguing that her mental illness left her unable to understand the wrongfulness of what she was doing. A psychologist previously testified that Clancy was legally incapable of understanding that her actions were wrong.

The case has been emotionally grueling for Clancy. Throughout the proceedings, she has broken down while hearing testimony and evidence concerning her children's deaths.

Play video content Video: Lindsay Clancy Overcome With Emotion as Medical Examiner Takes Stand Law & Crime / IMAGN

Thursday's show of support comes after an unusually dramatic week in court. Proceedings were abruptly halted Wednesday after Judge William Sullivan cited an "unforeseen circumstance" and dismissed the jury for the day.

The defense is now nearing the end of its case, with closing arguments expected soon.

Clancy has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors allege she strangled her three children with exercise bands while her husband was briefly away from the family's Duxbury home.

Outside the courthouse, however, the message from Clancy's supporters was focused less on the killings and more on the mental-health issues at the center of her defense.