'Survivor' Star Jaime Dugan Missing With 16-Year-Old Son, Authorities Investigating

Former 'Survivor' contestant Jaime Dugan has vanished with her 16-year-old son ... and authorities are now reportedly trying to track them down.

Dugan -- who competed on "Survivor: China" -- allegedly failed to return her son, Harper Huffman, to his father after a weekend visit on Aug. 30 ... and the pair haven't been seen since, according the Daily Mail.

A South Carolina judge later found Dugan in contempt, ordered her immediate arrest and declared Harper "missing and endangered."

Her visitation rights were also suspended, and Harper's father, Erik Huffman, was granted sole custody.

According to the report, Dugan appeared remotely at an emergency court hearing in September and refused to reveal where she and Harper were. She was then ordered to show up in person with him days later ... but neither appeared.

Erik says he's deeply worried about his son's safety and claims he's been working nonstop with law enforcement trying to find him.

Jaime and Erik actually met while filming "Survivor: China" back in 2007 and later married ... before going through a messy divorce in 2024. Erik was awarded custody of Harper, while Jaime got every-other-weekend visits.