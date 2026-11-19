Miley Cyrus is about to get the best of both worlds ... 'cause she's getting married to fiancé Maxx Morando this weekend ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the singer and her rocker beau are set to tie the knot in Southern California.

Details about the ceremony are still under wraps ... but with the wedding just days away, Miley and Maxx are gearing up to say "I do."

And it looks like Miley's been dropping hints about the wedding bells ... just last month, she brought Maxx onstage at the Hollywood Bowl for a performance of their song "Let's Get Married."

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As we previously reported ... Miley and Maxx got engaged last year, with the singer later revealing the proposal caught her completely by surprise.

Of course, this won't be Miley's first trip down the aisle ... she was previously married to actor Liam Hemsworth, tying the knot in 2018 before calling it quits less than a year later.