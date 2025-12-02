Miley Cyrus Reportedly Engaged to Maxx Morando

Give Miley Cyrus her flowers ... because she just reportedly got engaged to Maxx Morando!!!

Maxx's father reportedly let the cat out of the bag when he posted a series of photos from Miley's 33rd birthday ... including one snap where you see a ring on that finger ... and PEOPLE just confirmed the engagement.

Maxx’s dad just confirmed Maxx and Miley are engaged pic.twitter.com/3zonJh0tNc — Jayla (@themcscoop) December 2, 2025 @themcscoop

In the caption for his post, Maxx's dad congratulated Miley and his son ... and he even added emojis showing a bottle of champagne and a ring.

The couple was quick to celebrate the relationship milestone as they hit the world premiere for "Avatar: Fire and Ash" Monday night in Hollywood.

Miley was wearing the same ring from the photos Maxx's dad posted, and made no effort to hide it as she posed with her fiancé.

Miley and Maxx, a drummer and music producer, were first linked together back in 2021, when they were snapped holding hands at a Gucci event. They went public with their relationship in April 2022.