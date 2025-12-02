Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Miley Cyrus Reportedly Engaged to Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus & Maxx Morando We're Engaged!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
miley cyrus maxx morando main getty
Getty

Give Miley Cyrus her flowers ... because she just reportedly got engaged to Maxx Morando!!!

Maxx's father reportedly let the cat out of the bag when he posted a series of photos from Miley's 33rd birthday ... including one snap where you see a ring on that finger ... and PEOPLE just confirmed the engagement.

In the caption for his post, Maxx's dad congratulated Miley and his son ... and he even added emojis showing a bottle of champagne and a ring.

miley cyrus and maxx morando getty 3
Getty

The couple was quick to celebrate the relationship milestone as they hit the world premiere for "Avatar: Fire and Ash" Monday night in Hollywood.

miley cyrus and maxx morando getty 5
Getty

Miley was wearing the same ring from the photos Maxx's dad posted, and made no effort to hide it as she posed with her fiancé.

Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus getty
Getty

Miley and Maxx, a drummer and music producer, were first linked together back in 2021, when they were snapped holding hands at a Gucci event. They went public with their relationship in April 2022.

miley cyrus maxx morando sub getty swipe 1
Getty

Mazel tov!!!

Related articles