Dolly Spoke To Me From Beyond

Play video content Video: Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton Communicated With Her From The Dead TMZ.com

Miley Cyrus is never really alone, because she feels her late godmother's presence ... and when she asked Dolly Parton for a sign, Dolly sent her a message from somewhere beyond.

Miley told the crowd at her Sunday night show at the Hollywood Bowl that she communicated with Dolly after the icon died.

The way Miley tells it ... she has a Dolly mannequin in her bedroom -- a Christmas gift from Dolly -- and one night she took her phone and played a video of Dolly performing "Jolene," lit a candle, and put a flower down next to the mannequin.

Miley says she quietly asked Dolly, "If you're here right now, flicker the lights" ... and sure enough, the entire hallway started flickering. Miley says her fiancé, Maxx Morando, can vouch -- he saw the lights flicker but didn't know what Miley had said to Dolly.

She told the crowd she could feel Dolly's presence on stage ... a comforting feeling.

Play video content 10/16/26 Video: Miley Cyrus Gets Emotional Discussing Dolly Parton During Hollywood Bowl Performance TMZ.com

Dolly died from cancer in August, and Miley's made some emotional comments about her in recent performances ... but this was the first time Miley got into the supernatural.

Miley also took a moment to address some recent criticism.

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She'd been under fire from some fans for not singing every single lyric at her first Hollywood Bowl show, and she responded in kind.