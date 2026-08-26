Miley Cyrus Looking Solemn After Dolly Parton's Death

Miley Cyrus was spotted for the first time since her godmother Dolly Parton's death ... looking somber as she arrived at a Los Angeles recording studio.

The singer donned shades and an all-black fit -- from her tee to her jeans to her shoes and her bag.

It looks like Miley was gearing up to film something ... there's a mic clipped to her shirt collar, and she walked in with a man holding what appears to be a handheld piece of audio equipment.

It's unclear what she may be filming.

Miley's mother, Tish Cyrus, was also snapped leaving the studio ... being driven away in a car.

As you know ... Dolly died Tuesday at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville ... after a brief battle with cancer.

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Miley posted a heart-wrenching tribute to her godmother on Wednesday ... saying it would not feel right to express the depth of her feelings for Dolly in a public forum -- because sacred moments like the ones she cherished with Dolly are supposed to remain private.

Still, Miley said Dolly would always be an angel watching over her.

As we told you ... Dolly's death was a sudden shock to her loved ones, even though they knew she'd been sick.