Former Duke Basketball Star Kyle Singler Posts Alarming Videos About Coach K

Play video content Video: Former Duke Star Kyle Singler Shares Alarming Videos About Coach K Instagram/@kylesingler

Kyle Singler is raising serious alarms after the former NBA player and Duke basketball star posted a series of unhinged videos to Instagram ... targeting his iconic college coach.

Check out the troubling posts ... a disheveled and rambling Singler is wandering around his place ... saying he has nothing to his name -- and claims he was brushed off when he reached out to Mike Krzyzewski.

In one of the three posts -- there are four total, but two are the same -- Singler says Coach K "set me up," and when he reached out for help, he was "benched."

It's not clear exactly what set Singler's rambling off ... but he says people are trying to kill him and steal his money -- money he doesn't have.

It's worth noting he made similar concerning posts in the past -- and was arrested last year for misdemeanor assault against his girlfriend.