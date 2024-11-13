Players Association Reached Out To Kyle Singler's Family Over Concerning Posts

Ex-NBA player Kyle Singler's recent social media posts have many people concerned for his safety and well-being... so much so, it actually caught the attention of the NBA Players Association -- who said they are in contact with his family.

In a statement to the Associated Press, the NBPA said they've been in touch with the family of the 36-year-old hooper, but did not offer any specifics on what they talked about ... nor did they provide any updates on Kyle.

"As with all current and former members of the NBPA, we offer any and all support to players, whether through their biggest successes or times of challenge," the NBPA said.

The former Duke U star first posted a video on his Instagram on Monday, appearing shirtless, and claiming his "voice is getting silenced," saying he "fears for my life every day."

Singler has since posted three more videos ... all containing different messages which seem to cut off before he's finished speaking.

Former players have left messages of support for Singler ... with the likes of Kevin Love, Isaiah Thomas and Andre Drummond leaving comments under his videos.