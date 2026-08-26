Historic Wall of Water Envelopes Nepal, Hundreds Missing

Play video content Video: Wall of Water Engulfs Port on the China-Nepal border

A gargantuan wall of water enveloped a heavily trafficked area of Nepal ... killing at least 31 people ... as hundreds of others are missing in villages, and there are now fears the death toll could skyrocket.

Video of the devastation wrought on the Nepal-China border is simply eye-popping. As you can see, people are running for their lives as a tidal wave comes crashing down on them.

The tsunami-like wave was triggered by an earthquake that caused a large landslide to block a river. As a result, villages were overcome by all the water, resulting in 31 deaths, with many more casualties expected.

THE TERRIFYING MOMENT FLOOD WATERS HIT NEPAL



Heart goes out to those traumatized school children. What a horrific sight to endure. pic.twitter.com/T1vAEH1qVM @RShivshankar

Helicopters were trying to land in areas to assist people, but the water was too high, so they had to fly away.

CNN reports a mudslide hit Tibet in China, which is about 400 miles from Nepal.

Chinese media warned that there were “major casualties" at Gyirong port as China's President Xi Jinping requested an “all-out” search for survivors.

Play video content Video: Rushing Water Through Nepal

Terrifying video shows a construction crew on the banks of a raging river as the fast-moving wave approaches ... with terrified onlookers screaming at them to run for safety.

The construction workers start booking it ... and the wave soon engulfs their equipment. It's unclear if they made it to safety.

Play video content Video: Massive Water Wave In Nepal Causes Bridge To Snap In Half Viral Press

Other footage shows bridges literally snapping in half.

Scary visuals of flash floods in Nepal. pic.twitter.com/2wKHrX6tFn @Benarasiyaa

The U.S. Embassy in Nepal issued a statement, saying it was “deeply saddened” by the loss of life in the country’s Rasuwa district and urged U.S. citizens to steer clear of riverbanks and low-lying areas while seeking higher ground.