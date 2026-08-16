At Least 6 Dead in Indiana Flooding, President Trump Approves Emergency Declaration

At least six people have died after severe storms and major flooding battered Indiana ... and President Donald Trump has approved an emergency declaration to help the state respond.

The federal declaration, approved on Saturday, makes assistance available to support Indiana's response to severe storms, damaging winds, tornadoes and flooding that began August 11. The aid is expected to help with emergency operations, including evacuations, rescues and critical supplies.

⚠️FLOODING IMPACTS⚠️



Hundreds are still displaced in Marion County, and there are states of emergency declared across Indiana as communities grapple with record water levels.



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The federal response comes after Indiana Gov. Mike Braun issued a statewide emergency as communities across the state dealt with widespread destruction. Northwest Indiana was hit by powerful winds, while central parts of the state were slammed with torrential rainfall and significant flooding.

Braun said some areas received as much as 10 inches of rain, while wind gusts in Gary reached at least 95 MPH. The governor also said nearly a third of Indiana's counties reported damage from straight-line winds.

The flooding has prompted rescue and evacuation efforts in several communities, while emergency crews continue working to reach residents in affected areas. Power outages have also continued to plague parts of the state as utility crews work to restore service.

Merchandise from a store in Indiana was seen floating away after historic flooding inundated the region. Severe storms and heavy rainfall had caused widespread flooding across the Midwest, triggering numerous water rescues and leaving communities across Indiana and neighboring… @TomsonWoo

In Gary, Northern Indiana Public Service Company crews continued restoration efforts Saturday after storm damage disrupted electricity across the area.

Crews briefly paused their work after a utility worker's vehicle was reportedly struck by gunfire. Reports say no one was injured, but officials said additional safety measures were being coordinated with law enforcement before restoration work continued.

The storms have left widespread destruction across Indiana, including flooded neighborhoods, damaged buildings, downed trees and extended power outages.