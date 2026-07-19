Peru Earthquake Kills at Least 5, Leaves Hundreds Displaced

A powerful earthquake tore through Peru's Andes region over the weekend ... leaving at least five people dead, more than 20 injured and hundreds forced from their homes, authorities say.

Officials say the 5.5-magnitude quake struck Saturday night near the city of Sicaya in central Peru at a shallow depth of about 6 miles, triggering widespread damage across the region.

#Temblor

Internacionales 🇵🇪, un fuerte temblor de 5.5 ocurrió en Perú con epicentro al sur de Chupaca, el sismo causó varios daños en la ciudad de Huancayo, capital del departamento de Junín pic.twitter.com/s8Zrgv16Ry @wenewsec

Authorities say several buildings partially collapsed, including a church and convent, while homes in some of the hardest-hit farming communities were reduced to rubble. Images from local TV showed residents huddled outside overnight as emergency crews searched damaged neighborhoods.

Autoridades de #Perú informaron que el #Sismo de magnitud 5.1 con epicentro a 7 kilómetros al sur de Chupaca en la región Junín, provocó una intensidad IV-V en la zona y dejó varios puntos del distrito de Chilca en Huancayo sin energía eléctrica.



Medios locales confirmaron la… pic.twitter.com/gi7fcqXTuz @daviddelapaz

Peru's National Civil Defense Institute says at least 300 people have been displaced, and officials are still working to determine how many people remain missing.