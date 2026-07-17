Insane Video Shows Mexico Earthquake Causing Landslides
Mexico Earthquake Mother Nature Shakes Her Stuff
The massive earthquake that rocked Mexico and Guatemala was so powerful it started landslides ... and videos show some of the scary aftermath.
Terremoto de 7,3 atinge o México e alerta de tsunami é emitido. Acompanhe no #g1 #terremoto #tsunami #méxico https://t.co/cu8nRuOFfG pic.twitter.com/qFFjW4oxAv @g1
One clip making the rounds on social media shows a truck driving down a hill as a wave of dirt, rocks, dust and debris swallow up the road.
It's a close call ... and the truck narrowly avoids getting swallowed up.
Another video captures a chandelier as it sways from the ceiling in someone's home. The person filming watches in amazement as the dangling lamp shakes and shakes and shakes.
As we reported ... a 7.3 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Mexico just before 8 AM this morning.
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The quake was so strong that it triggered a tsunami warning, and it's reportedly impacted Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador.
According to CNN, Mexico’s Secretary of the Navy, Raymundo Pedro Morales Ángeles, said in a press conference said the quake caused "no serious damage."
Still, Mexican officials say water levels are expected to rise at some beaches, and encouraged the public to avoid the ocean for now.
The Chiapas Civil Protection has only reported 3 injuries so far, according to CNN, and Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo said he's not gotten word of any fatalities yet.