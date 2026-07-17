Wild Videos Show Mexico Rocked By Massive Earthquake, Magnitude 7.4

Folks down in Central America had their morning disrupted when a massive earthquake rocked the region's western coast ... and it was BIG.

The United States Geological Survey announced a magnitude-7.4 earthquake hit off the coast of southern Mexico near the country's border with Guatemala just before 8 AM PT Friday.

Play video content Video: Wild Video Show Mexico Rocked By Massive Earthquake, Reaching Magnitude 7.4 Facebook/Gigi Graciette

The magnitude may change slightly as the USGS continues to review the data ... but anything over 7 is pretty big.

The quake is reportedly affecting three countries ... Mexico, Guatemala, and El Salvador.

🚨 BUILDINGS SHAKE ACROSS MEXICO



Terrifying moments as buildings sway violently following a powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake off Mexico's Pacific coast.#BreakingNews #Earthquake #Mexico #Tsunami #TsunamiWarning #Seismic #NaturalDisaster #PacificOcean pic.twitter.com/jrBR2BtvwT @Mirha1206

No injuries or mass damage were reported after the earthquake hit ... though videos do show people after they evacuated office buildings and large skyscrapers swaying.

There are some aftershocks going off too ... with those earthquakes over magnitude 5.

The good news ... there's no tsunami threat.