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Wild Videos Show Mexico Rocked By Massive Earthquake, Magnitude 7.4

Mexico Insane Videos Show Magnitude 7.4 Quake ... Rock Coastline

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Folks down in Central America had their morning disrupted when a massive earthquake rocked the region's western coast ... and it was BIG.

The United States Geological Survey announced a magnitude-7.4 earthquake hit off the coast of southern Mexico near the country's border with Guatemala just before 8 AM PT Friday.

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RUMBLING INSIDE
Video: Wild Video Show Mexico Rocked By Massive Earthquake, Reaching Magnitude 7.4
Facebook/Gigi Graciette

The magnitude may change slightly as the USGS continues to review the data ... but anything over 7 is pretty big.

The quake is reportedly affecting three countries ... Mexico, Guatemala, and El Salvador.

No injuries or mass damage were reported after the earthquake hit ... though videos do show people after they evacuated office buildings and large skyscrapers swaying.

There are some aftershocks going off too ... with those earthquakes over magnitude 5.

The good news ... there's no tsunami threat.

Story developing ...

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