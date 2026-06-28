Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Rosalía Sends Love to Her People in Venezuela After 1,400 Die in Earthquakes

Rosalía My People in Venezuela Need Our Love Right Now!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
062826 rosalia earthquake kal
SENDING LOVE
Video: Rosalía Sends Emotional Message to Her People in Venezuela After 1,400 Die in Earthquakes
@JPASC2

Rosalía hit pause on the party for something far bigger than the music ... delivering an emotional plea for Venezuela as tragedy continues to unfold.

Check it out ... the singer addressed the crowd during her LUX World Tour stop at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, telling fans she'd been deeply worried about her "people in Venezuela" following the twin earthquakes that have claimed more than 1,400 lives last week.

Venezuela Earthquake
Launch Gallery
Earthquake devastation Launch Gallery
Getty

In a heartfelt message, Rosalía urges the packed arena to send love and do whatever they can to help, calling it a "very critical moment" and saying the people there "need us."

062826 rosalia kal
SPARKLING ENTRANCE
Video: Rosalía Brings Out RuPaul's Drag Race Star Jewels Sparkles
@JPASC24

Once the emotional moment passed, the show got right back to the spectacle ... and we've also got video of Rosalía introducing the latest celebrity guest for her fan-favorite confessional segment, where stars spill a secret to her as she plays priest.

This time, the surprise appearance came from "RuPaul's Drag Race" standout Jewels Sparkles ... and you'll want to watch and see how it all went down.

Rosalía's Vegas show delivered plenty of unforgettable moments ... but she made sure one of the night's biggest messages reached far beyond the arena walls.