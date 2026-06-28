Rosalía Sends Love to Her People in Venezuela After 1,400 Die in Earthquakes

My People in Venezuela Need Our Love Right Now!!!

Play video content Video: Rosalía Sends Emotional Message to Her People in Venezuela After 1,400 Die in Earthquakes @JPASC2

Rosalía hit pause on the party for something far bigger than the music ... delivering an emotional plea for Venezuela as tragedy continues to unfold.

Check it out ... the singer addressed the crowd during her LUX World Tour stop at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, telling fans she'd been deeply worried about her "people in Venezuela" following the twin earthquakes that have claimed more than 1,400 lives last week.

In a heartfelt message, Rosalía urges the packed arena to send love and do whatever they can to help, calling it a "very critical moment" and saying the people there "need us."

Play video content Video: Rosalía Brings Out RuPaul's Drag Race Star Jewels Sparkles @JPASC24

Once the emotional moment passed, the show got right back to the spectacle ... and we've also got video of Rosalía introducing the latest celebrity guest for her fan-favorite confessional segment, where stars spill a secret to her as she plays priest.

Jewels Sparkles appeared as the guest on Rosalía's 'Confessional' segment at the LUX Tour in Las Vegas.pic.twitter.com/29X8hHkMkI @DragBasee

This time, the surprise appearance came from "RuPaul's Drag Race" standout Jewels Sparkles ... and you'll want to watch and see how it all went down.