2-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shoots Himself After Finding Gun In Sofa, Mom Arrested

Tragedy in Southern California ... police say a 2-year-old boy fatally shot himself after finding a gun hidden between two couch cushions ... and now his mother is under arrest.

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department says the shooting happened Thursday at a residence in Highland ... deputies arrived at the location and began life-saving efforts, but the child was pronounced dead after being rushed to a hospital.

Law enforcement says the boy's mother, 20-year-old Jamaria Cobb, and her 52-year-old boyfriend, Armand Bright, were inside the home when the fatal shot rang out ... and they've both been arrested on felony child abuse charges and are being held on $1.35 million bail.

SBSD says there was another child in the home ... and they were taken by Child and Family Services.

Highland borders San Bernardino to the east ... with a population of about 57,000 people.

The boy's name was not released.