'Okay Baby' Influencer Katelynn Ordone Files For Divorce Months After Toddler Son's Death

"Okay Baby" influencer Katelynn Ordone divorced her husband Jaelen Ordone ... revealing the split more than a year after the tragic death of their son, Preston.

Katelynn confirmed the divorce to PEOPLE ... after she changed her IG handle and posted photos with a new man.

As TMZ reported ... 2-year-old Preston died in April 2025 after the family's 2011 Ford F-150 pickup truck he was riding with his parents, veered off the road and slammed into a tree, according to the Louisiana State Police.

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Katelynn -- who also has an 8-year-old daughter, Paisley -- stepped back from social media shortly after the tragedy.

She started posting again earlier this year ... leading up to an emotional post over the weekend about the "443 days since my baby boy has been in heaven."