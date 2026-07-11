Looksmaxxer Connor Murphy's Friends Tried Contacting Family Over Concerning Behavior

Play video content Video: Friends Tried Warning Connor Murphy's Family Before Death

Connor Murphy's friends were so concerned about the late looksmaxxer's bizarre behavior, they tried contacting his family just one day before he died.

Connor's former roommate and close friend, Tony Huge, tells TMZ ... Connor's "weird" behavior led him and other friends to attempt to contact Connor's family to stage an intervention ... feeling they might be able to get the "old" Connor back.

Tony says they were unable to reach anyone in Connor's family ... and the next day, Connor drowned in Thailand.

Tony, another fitness guru who was very close to Connor, explains ... Connor often acted as a "character" version of himself to create his crazy stunts and pranks for social media. The issue was ... Connor began keeping the mask of the character on, and would switch to his "normal" self only when Tony urged him to.

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Tony says he tried his best to be a guiding light for Connor, but only had so much authority over him ... and never thought death would be an outcome of his over-the-top escapades.

As we reported, the fitness influencer-turned-looksmaxxer died in Thailand Tuesday after he drowned in a local lake. He did so after fleeing from police, who were called due to concerning public behavior.

Play video content Video: 'Looksmaxxing' Influencer Connor Murphy Dead After Drowning in Thailand Viral Press