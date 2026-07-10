King Charles Met With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Their Children

King Charles hosted a shocking family get-together on Friday ... with major British outlets reporting he saw Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their two young children for the first time in over four freaking years.

Chris Ship, a journalist at the well-known British outlet ITV, reported the royal reunion ... revealing the King of England and his wife Queen Camilla met with his youngest son, his American daughter-in-law and his two grandkids.

They reportedly met at Highgrove House -- Charles and Camilla's family residence in Southwest England.

Ship says he's been told this was a "private family occasion" -- meaning don't expect any more info ... or photographs either!

Harry, Meghan and the kids are in the UK for an Invictus Games event. Harry founded the multisport event in which wounded, injured and sick veterans compete. Back in 2023, Harry even got a serenade at the Invictus Games.

While Harry made a splash at the event in Birmingham, Meghan stuck to the background ... visiting the country as a private citizen -- not in a public capacity.

This is the first meeting between Charles and his grandkids since 2022 -- just a year after Princess Lilibet was born. Archie and Lilibet are 7 and 5, respectively, now ... meaning Charles and Camilla have missed out on quite a bit.

Worth noting ... no reunion between Prince William and Harry this weekend -- the two still aren't speaking.