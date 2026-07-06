Prince Harry Not Staying in Buckingham Palace After Invitation Rescinded

Prince Harry can't seem to get on the same page with King Charles ... the Duke of Sussex reportedly bungled his invite to Buckingham Palace.

Here's the deal, according to BBC ... Harry is visiting London this week, so Charles extended an invitation to Harry to stay at the royal residence while he's in town.

But here's the catch ... Buckingham Palace imposed a deadline for Harry to respond by the end of last week, but Harry missed it, so the invitation was rescinded, even after Harry accepted the invitation.

Harry's rep told the outlet that Buckingham Palace's decision to withdraw the invitation was "disappointing."

Buckingham Palace explained that an accommodation was offered to Prince Harry, but his team failed to confirm whether he would accept it, and then formally declined the invitation on Saturday.