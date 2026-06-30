Queen Camilla Meets With J.K. Rowling Despite Anti-Trans Views

The Queen Consort Will See You Now

J.K. Rowling worked her magic and scored a meeting with Queen Camilla ... though it seems the two only discussed reading ... and not the author's controversial views on the transgender community.

The 'Harry Potter' author met with the United Kingdom's Queen Consort Tuesday ... with the Royal Family's official X account sharing a picture of the two standing side by side.

Camilla wore an all-blue dress while J.K. opted for a white blazer layered over a dark blue shirt and pants combo.

The caption on the post states the two met at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, where they "discussed the importance of ensuring that young people have access to books and the vital part reading plays in opening doors for future generations."

Of course, J.K.'s getting as much attention for her anti-trans rhetoric as she has for her writing in recent years ... penning posts insisting there are only two genders and roasting people online who have attacked both her views and her personally.

Members of the 'Harry Potter' film cast -- most notably Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe -- have distanced themselves from J.K. in recent years because of her views.

The Royal Family -- which generally eschews commenting on politics -- does not have an official position on the trans community ... though multiple members, including Prince William, have worked with LGBTQ+ charities.