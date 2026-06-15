Norway's Crown Princess' Son Marius Borg Høiby Sentenced Over Rape Conviction

Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit is dealing with a royal-sized family scandal ... because her son, Marius Borg Høiby, has been sentenced to four years behind bars after being convicted in a rape case.

The verdict came down Monday, with Oslo District Court handing 29-year-old Høiby prison time following a six-week trial. Høiby appeared for the proceedings via video link.

According to reports, Judge Jon Sverdrup Efjestad convicted Høiby of assaulting former girlfriend Nora Haukland.

Høiby was also ordered to pay compensation to Haukland and three other women. Haukand is the only alleged victim whose identity has been made public.

He was acquitted on two separate rape charges, but was hit with a two-year restraining order protecting one of the victims.

The case has been hanging over Norway's royal family for months. Høiby was initially charged in August 2025 -- about a year after he was arrested for allegedly attacking a woman in her 20s.

By the time the case reached court, the list of allegations had ballooned to dozens of charges ... including rape, sexual abuse, secretly filming people without their consent, sexually offensive conduct, assault, violating a restraining order, and additional drug and driving-related offenses, according to reports.