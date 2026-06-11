Henry Ruggs Denied Parole Nearly Five Years After Killing Woman In Crash

Henry Ruggs isn't getting out of prison anytime in the near future -- the former Las Vegas Raiders star receiver was denied parole at a ruling on Thursday.

Ruggs is serving up to 10 years behind bars as a result of his November 2, 2021 accident ... when he sped at 156 MPH and crashed into 23-year-old Tina Tintor, killing the woman and her dog. Officials said his blood-alcohol concentration read at .016 within two hours after the tragedy.

Ruggs ultimately pleaded guilty to felony DUI causing death and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter and was handed the lengthy sentence in 2023.

Ruggs went before a parole board himself back in May ... and his attorney, David Chesnoff, praised how he had been using his time in prison by leading his fellow inmates in cardio classes and sharing his story.

He also earned his college degree while at the Nevada Dept. of Corrections.

The former first-round pick will go before the board again three months before his mandatory parole release date in August 2027.