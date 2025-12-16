Henry Ruggs Graduates From Alabama While Serving Prison Sentence In Nevada

Henry Ruggs isn't just lounging around waiting for his release from prison ... the former Raiders star, who pleaded guilty to felony DUI, graduated from the University of Alabama, earning his Bachelor's degree behind bars.

Eagle-eyed viewers spotted Ruggs' name under the Bachelor of Science in Commerce and Business Administration in the Tides fall commencement ceremony. NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported that the 26-year-old finished the semester with a 4.0 GPA.

It's a nice achievement for the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft ... who was sentenced to three-to-ten years in prison for causing the fatal crash in Sin City in August 2023.

Ruggs, who was driving his Corvette at 156 MPH before slamming into the back of a car being driven by Tina Tintor, killing her and her Golden Retriever, was initially facing over 50 years in prison.

It hasn't been all good news for Ruggs recently. The Nevada Department of Corrections confirmed to TMZ Sports on Monday that he's been moved from a minimum-security transitional housing center in Vegas to a medium security prison in Northern Nevada.

While they wouldn't specify why, they noted "if offenders commit infractions while at a lower-level custody, depending on the nature and severity, they could be reverted back to a higher level of custody."