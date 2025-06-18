Henry Ruggs Says He 'Would Love To Play' Football Again

Henry Ruggs opened up publicly on Tuesday for the first time since he was thrown behind bars for killing a woman and her dog in a horrific 2021 car crash ... and he admitted he would still "love to" play football again once he's out of custody.

The former NFL star got candid with questioners for roughly an hour at a Hope for Prisoners event in Las Vegas ... in an effort to inspire current and former inmates during their journeys to successfully one day reenter society.

Former @Raiders WR Henry Ruggs on what he'd say to the family of Tina Tintor. pic.twitter.com/Whc8KogBNp — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) June 18, 2025 @VinnyBonsignore

Ruggs touched on a bunch of topics in the chat -- including what led up to the November 2021 accident that changed his and so many other lives forever.

Ruggs told the crowd, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, he had turned to drinking to try to "escape" all of the pressures that came with being a famous 20-something-year-old Raiders player with a multi-million dollar contract.

He went on to apologize to Tina Tintor's family for the way his actions led to her death ... adding he "would love for them to meet the real Henry Ruggs and not the one that was escaping from something."

Ruggs appeared to be in great shape -- and when he was asked about his football future, he made it clear he wants another shot at the NFL.

"I'm in this newfound spiritual space," he said, "and I'm confident in who I am and what I can do, so, when the time comes, I'm sure I'll be ready."

He added that he would even be open to playing for the Raiders again.

"I don't feel like I ended on the terms that are meaningful to me and my core values," he said. "I would love to play again, and what better place to do it than where I started? Not to mention, I was the first-ever pick in Las Vegas."