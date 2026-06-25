Parents Sentenced in Negligent Death of Toddler Struggling to Breathe, Covered in Lice

A dead toddler's father says he wishes he were the one who'd died, after being sentenced in the negligent death of his daughter last year.

New York man Matthew Dylewski was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to the criminally negligent homicide of his young child, Joycelynn, ... who'd been struggling to breathe, covered in lice and living in horrific conditions.

Authorities found she had black, rotted teeth and Clonidine -- a blood pressure medication -- in her system, multiple outlets report ... and the sheriff's office ruled Joycelynn's death a homicide due to "acute and chronic neglect."

Prosecutors had said the lice infestation led to anemia, which "took its toll" on Joycelynn's heart and organs, WAMC reports. They also claimed the other kids in the home had been taken to the doctor, but Joycelynn hadn't received medical care in 10 months.

According to WAMC, investigators described Joycelynn's horrendous living conditions, telling reporters the home was full of flies, boots were stuck to the floor, and the kitchen sink was filled with "sludge." CBS 6 reports that the apartment had been full of trash and was ultimately condemned.

During his sentencing, Matthew reportedly told the court ... "I wish it was me that died to this day."

According to News 10 ABC, the judge said ... "You will have to live with this loss for the rest of your life. This was completely preventable, and it’s unconscionable."

Joycelynn's mother, Samantha, also admitted responsibility in their daughter's death and was sentenced earlier this month.

Both Matthew and Samantha received the maximum sentence -- 16 months to four years in prison.

CBS 6 reports that their 4 other children are living with relatives and there's a protective order to keep their parents away from them.

Joycelynn was 3.