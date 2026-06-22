Mystikal's Relationship with His Son is Strained Since Rape Conviction, Lawyer Says

Mystikal's rape conviction has rocked his relationship with his son ... and it doesn't seem like they'll be able to work things out anytime soon.

Mystikal's attorney Roy Maughan tells TMZ ... Million Tyler's relationship with his dad has become strained since his father was sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a woman.

Maughan tells us ... "Mystikal has reached out to Million to patch things up, but I don't think that's happening yet."

The lawyer says Mystikal loves his son and wants to fix things, but notes Million is disappointed in his pops right now.

Maughan tells us the rapper wants to make amends with his son and other people affected by his sentence ... including his accuser. His attorney says Mystikal is "giving people peace" by serving out his 2-decade sentence.

As we reported ... Mystikal pleaded guilty to raping the unnamed victim, who claimed the rapper physically abused and sexually assaulted her in his Louisiana home in 2022.

Mystikal's lawyer tells us the plea deal is something called a "best interest plea" ... basically, he says, his client was trying to hedge his bets and minimize his sentence.

Mystikal's already got a record with previous convictions -- a prior drug possession conviction as well as a 2003 sexual battery conviction -- and Maughan tells us he would've faced life behind bars if he had gone to trial and been found guilty on even one of his new charges.

The attorney says this is because his past offenses would've factored into sentencing, as he would've been billed as a multiple offender.

Maughan tells TMZ that, despite pleading guilty, Mystikal disagrees with the sexual offense ... claiming the relationship was "consensual."

But his lawyer said the drug charges would've been harder to fight in court ... because the police had a warrant to search his home after the SA allegation, and that's when they found the drugs.

Maughan says when he took the plea deal, he'd already served over 3 years in county jail -- which counts towards his 20-year sentence. That means he's got under 17 to go.

Mystikal's attorney tells us ... the rapper's accepting his punishment and taking it very well.

But as we previously reported, Million is not handling it so well. He recently told us he'd like to eventually have a conversation with his dad ... but he's not ready for that quite yet.