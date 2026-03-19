Rapper Mystikal Posed for Never-Before-Seen Sex Offender Mug Shot

Over the years, we've seen a variety of Mystikal's mug shots, but one flew under the radar ... and now we've got our hands on it, and we think it's a perfect time to trot it out after the rapper recently pleaded guilty to rape.

Check out this never-before-seen 2010 photo of Mystikal -- real name Michael Tyler -- snapped by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana. In the pic, Mystikal looks clean-shaven and baby-faced ... unlike his gritty appearance these days.

A rep for the sheriff's office tells us ... Mystikal was convicted of sexual battery of the infirm in June 2003 and incarcerated for several years until his release from prison in January 2010. After leaving prison, Mystikal registered as a lifetime sex offender, but his current status is "inactive" since he's once again incarcerated and not a danger to the community, the rep says.

The 2010 mug shot was followed by another one from a 2017 arrest.

As for his latest legal battle for which he was originally arrested back in 2022 ... Mystikal entered a guilty plea to third-degree rape in a Louisiana courtroom Tuesday, which will send him to prison for up to 20 years under a deal with prosecutors. That mug shot is seen below.