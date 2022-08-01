Mystikal Arrested for Rape, Domestic Violence in Louisiana

Mystikal stands accused of rape again in Louisiana ... and he's back behind bars after a weekend arrest.

A rep for Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office tells TMZ ... the rapper was booked and processed Sunday on a first-degree rape charge, as well as charges related to domestic abuse, battery by strangulation, false imprisonment and property damage.

We're told no bond has been set, and he has yet to see a judge. As for what allegedly happened to spur this latest arrest ... the Sheriff's Office says their deputies responded to a hospital over a reported sexual assault, and interviewed the alleged victim themselves.

Based on that interview and apparent minor injuries that cops say this person sustained ... they felt there was enough there to go pick up Mystikal and slap the cuffs on him. The investigation is ongoing.

BTW, Mystikal has faced similar allegations in the past -- including somewhat recently. You'll recall ... he was charged with rape in the same state back in 2017 -- but beat the case when the charges were dropped for lack of evidence.