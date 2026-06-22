Mystikal's Son Million Tyler Says He Hopes Dad Gets Help He Needs Behind Bars

Play video content Video: Million Tyler TMZ.com

Mystikal's son says he's hoping for the best for his father ... even if he's not quite ready to visit him in prison.

TMZ's own Charlie Neff spoke with Million Tyler just a few days after his father was sentenced to 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty to raping a woman ... and he said it's been an emotional time for him and his family.

Million says he obviously feels for the unnamed victim in this case ... as well as his father -- adding he feels there are no winners when things like this happen.

Million said he sat in the courtroom while the victim told the court Mystikal physically abused and then raped her ... a difficult exchange to sit through.

Million -- who is embarking on his own music career -- told Charlie he hasn't been able to create recently ... he's just been trying to get his emotions together amid all this strife.

He adds he wants to have a conversation with his dad in the future ... but he can't say when he'll be ready for that. He does leave his dad with a message -- "I hope you get the help you need. I really hope you do."

As we reported ... Mystikal was sentenced to 20 years after a victim in the case claimed he brutally sexually assaulted her in his Louisiana home in 2022.

Prior to this case ... Mystikal was convicted of sexual battery of the infirm in June 2003 and incarcerated for several years until his release from prison in January 2010. After leaving prison on that case, Mystikal registered as a sex offender.