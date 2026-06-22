Mystikal Allegedly Spit On Rape Victim, Forced Her To Pray Before Assault

Mystikal is still being sued by the woman he pled guilty to raping ... which led to his recent 20-year prison sentence ... and she says he spit on her and forced her to pray before forcing himself on her.

According to the suit, obtained by TMZ, the woman says in July 2022 she visited Mystikal’s home in Prairieville, Louisiana and the visit started off amicably … that is, until she claims the rapper's attitude changed drastically when he came out of the bathroom.

The woman says he accused her of stealing money … which she denied. She claims Mystikal struck her in the face with a closed fist and choked her until she almost lost consciousness. She said she suffered bruises, scrapes, a laceration, missing hair, and a broken fingernail.

She said he continued to accuse her of stealing money before forcing her to strip down.

Per the lawsuit, the woman says Mystikal spat in her face and threw rubbing alcohol on her. She claims he grabbed a pair of scissors and began to swing them violently and threatened her.

She claims he then said they needed to pray, so "[h]e had her kneel by his bedside and he knelt beside her." She says they then prayed for a few minutes.

The woman said he then proceeded to place his head on her chest, told her he was sorry ... but she claims he then placed his hand on her back and bent her over the bedside.

She said she was too scared to tell him no … and claims he then raped her vaginally and anally. She claimed he told her he did not use protection.

The woman said Mystikal then forced her to look around his house for the allegedly stolen money … before forcing her to send him $150 via an app.

She said she suffered emotional distress and was forced to take time off work, along with physical injuries. It appears the civil case remains ongoing.