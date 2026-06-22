Halsey Goes Nuclear on Music Critic Anthony Fantano for Bad 2024 Album Review

Halsey is still super pissed at YouTube music reviewer Anthony Fantano for crapping all over her 2024 album, "The Great Impersonator" ... and now the singer is blasting him.

The Grammy-nominated pop star spent her Sunday night getting into a heated exchange with Fantano on social media ... after folks started posting about her album and his poor review.

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Out of nowhere, Halsey suddenly weighed in and quote-tweeted Fantano, writing that she was "certain my least memorable song will be remembered more fondly and for more time than anything you ever do with your life will be."

She also said Fantano was more "whiny" and "edgy" than she ever was on the album, pointing out that she had the excuse of going through chemo for blood cancer, with which she was diagnosed in 2022. This was a direct reference to Fantano describing Halsey in his 2024 review as having the worst case of main character syndrome he's ever heard on a pop record.

Fantano responded that he was flattered to be on Halsey's radar, calling her a "queen." But Halsey wasn't feeling Fantano or his compliment, calling him a "raised-by-4chan edgelord bully.”

Halsey talked a little bit more about her health issues before wrapping up her tweetfest with, "That's all and good luck to this man!"

As for Fantano, he operates the YouTube channel "The Needle Drop" and credits himself with being the "internet's busiest music nerd." He recently interviewed singer Olivia Rodrigo and caught some hell for it from people online, with folks believing he's biased toward female artists.

By the way, in his record review, Fantano gave Halsey's album a "decent 1" out of 10.