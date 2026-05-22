Halsey Drops Custody Case Against Ex Alev Aydin After Three Years

Looks like Halsey and ex Alev Aydin may’ve quietly worked things out ... because she’s officially dropped her custody case against him.

According to docs obtained by TMZ, Halsey told the judge she no longer wants to move forward with the custody case she filed involving their 4-year-old son, Ender. The court dismissed the case after concluding her decision was made "knowingly, intelligently, and voluntarily."

Exactly what changed since she first filed isn’t clear ... but it's possible the former couple may’ve reached some sort of private agreement behind the scenes.

Back in her original filing, Halsey had requested primary physical custody of Ender while proposing joint legal custody with Alev. She indicated she was open to him having visitation.