Halsey Splits From Alev Aydin, Requests Physical Custody of Their Son

Halsey Splits From BF Alev Aydin ... Wants Custody of Son!!!

4/25/2023 3:17 PM PT
Halsey and her boyfriend Alev Aydin are calling it quits, and she wants to make sure their son is, primarily, with her when the dust settles.

According to docs obtained by TMZ ... the "You Should Be Sad" singer is seeking primary physical custody of their 1-year-old son, Ender. In the filing, Halsey notes she wants to share legal custody with Alev ... and she's fine with him getting visitation with Ender.

It's unclear what might have caused the breakup, but there are reports it's amicable.

Halsey and the writer/producer have been together for more than 3 years. You'll recall, she announced they were expecting a new baby together in January of 2021.

No telling how it'll shake out, but you gotta imagine some of her tunes hit a little different right now -- for both of 'em.

