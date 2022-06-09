Halsey Concert Canceled After Heavy Rain, Flooding in Venue

Play video content Twitter/@Th3yCallMeSTACI, @loashh_, @charcolepix, @darbiies

Halsey's fans didn't get a concert, but they certainly got wet ... all thanks to some serious rain that shut down the show before it even started.

The "Without Me" singer was set to perform at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Maryland Wednesday night, but mother nature had other plans -- with a forecast that predicted some serious rains -- however, Haley's crew stayed optimistic that the show could still go on.

Videos of the rain and flooding from the venue look like something out of a movie, with rain pouring down and water rushing through the stands. The show's start time was delayed a couple hours before the whole thing was called off.

Play video content Instagram / @iamhalsey

Halsey jumped onto an IG Live to explain and apologize to fans -- saying the weather experts they work with while on the road didn't expect the downpour to be as bad as it was.