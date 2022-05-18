Halsey Abruptly Stops Concert, Reminds Crowd to 'Act Like F***ing People'

Play video content TMZ.com

Halsey's performance Wednesday night in West Palm Beach came to a grinding halt mid-concert, and it seems something happened in the crowd.

Halsey was center stage in the iThink Financial Ampitheater, 30 minutes into her set, singing "You Should Be Sad."

Suddenly, she stopped the show, apparently telling her crew to stop the music. You hear the crowd, clearly confused, asking "What's wrong?"

Halsey then keels down on stage and says something, but there's a critical word we can't decipher -- she says, "I didn't think I was going to have to get (inaudible) until a couple days into the tour, dammit."

Then she seems to say something happened in the crowd that crossed the line ... She tells them, "While I have you I just want to make a statement ... make a reminder, you know. I know we've been locked inside for a long time and forgot how to act like f***ing people. But, everybody is here because they love the same thing you do so treat them with compassion, community."

We don't know if there was a crowd swarm, although someone in the crowd tells us there was no obvious evidence of that.

Halsey went on, "All of us are here because we love the same thing, hate the same thing. Because your girlfriend dragged you here, that's fine too. You love your girlfriend. I love your girlfriend. Let's talk about that later in the set. Let's try that one more time."

She then resumed the show, singing "You Should Be Sad," from the beginning.

Play video content MEGA