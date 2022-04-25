The Kid LAROI Stops Concert After Security Tackles Fans

Play video content TMZ.com

The Kid LAROI is looking out for his fans, stopping his show after some concertgoers clashed onstage with security guards.

The Australian rapper surprised his fans with a secret concert at the Lodge Room in L.A.'s Highland Park neighborhood, but during the performance ... 2 people got a little too amped and got taken down.

The 2 fans jumped onto the stage, and security had to tackle them to the ground. They didn't get tossed out of the building, though ... and The Kid actually stopped the show to check on them.

Once he made sure they were all good, he even found their shades on the stage and returned them, telling the owner they were "clean as f**k."

Fan safety has been on a lot of artists' minds lately ... as you'll recall, Billie Eilish paused her concert at Madison Square Garden in NYC back in February, telling the crowd to take a deep breath and step back.

Arcade Fire stopped their big Coachella performance last weekend as someone in the audience had a medical emergency ... the fan was taken out on a stretcher.