The Kid LAROI Stops Concert After Security Tackles Fans
The Kid Laroi Brings Show to Screeching Halt After Security Tackles Fans
4/25/2022 12:50 AM PT
The Kid LAROI is looking out for his fans, stopping his show after some concertgoers clashed onstage with security guards.
The Australian rapper surprised his fans with a secret concert at the Lodge Room in L.A.'s Highland Park neighborhood, but during the performance ... 2 people got a little too amped and got taken down.
The 2 fans jumped onto the stage, and security had to tackle them to the ground. They didn't get tossed out of the building, though ... and The Kid actually stopped the show to check on them.
Once he made sure they were all good, he even found their shades on the stage and returned them, telling the owner they were "clean as f**k."
Fan safety has been on a lot of artists' minds lately ... as you'll recall, Billie Eilish paused her concert at Madison Square Garden in NYC back in February, telling the crowd to take a deep breath and step back.
.@arcadefire stop their big return to @coachella with a medic pause before kicking off an epic set! #Coachella pic.twitter.com/JaUvwPPkLB— ☀ stevie wong ☀ (@wongie1) April 16, 2022 @wongie1
Arcade Fire stopped their big Coachella performance last weekend as someone in the audience had a medical emergency ... the fan was taken out on a stretcher.
These sudden halts are obviously a response to the Astroworld tragedy in November, where 10 people died in the crowd during Travis Scott's performance.