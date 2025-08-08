Get Halsey's Look with Her About Face Makeup Line

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Halsey never misses with her rockstar glam ... and now you can get her look too.

The singer's about-face makeup brand is all about pushing boundaries and expressing individuality, celebrating everyone's unique complexities ... whether they're vibrant, chaotic, tender, or bold. Plus, her products are vegan and cruelty-free ... and give you stage-ready skin without breaking the bank.

And as of August 1, the brand is finally available on Amazon. We've picked out some of the top products ... and, for more, you can check out the entire line at the about-face storefront here.

Glitter? Yes please. Every makeup look could use a little more shimmer and the about-face Fractal Glitter Eye Paint is the long-wearing, liquid eyeshadow you've been waiting for.

This multidimensional, buildable formula shifts color in the light, leaving you with intense color and a pearlescent-finish. Plus, its smooth mousse texture doesn't crease, crack, transfer or fall out -- meaning it'll last all night long, even when you're front row, belting out the lyrics to your favorite songs.

Pucker up! The about-face Cherry Pick Lip Color Butter is all about high shine and major pigmentation.

Available in a variety of bold colors, this super glossy, nourishing lip balm will instantly melt onto your skin. It’s made with a blend of lip-loving ingredients like pomegranate flower extract and cherry butter, ensuring you’ve got kissable lips wherever you are.

The about-face The Performer Skin-First Foundation is about to take center stage in your makeup routine.

This hybrid foundation is buildable, breathable, and wearable…and packed with over 17 skincare ingredients. Available in 45 shades, it’s made for everyday wear without compromising your skin. And even after hours of wear, your skin will maintain its moisture and that cake-free, seamless feel.

Make a statement with the about-face Blush Rush Pigmented Fluid Blush.

With six electric colors -- from hot pink to fiery red -- you’re guaranteed super-saturated color payoff with this buildable liquid blush. Plus, it’s made with high-impact, skin-focused ingredients like jojoba oil, hyaluronic acid, squalane and Vitamins B5 + E which work together to nourish your skin and leave you with a dewy finish and natural glow.

Feeling flushed? No, that’s just the about-face Cheek Freak Blush Balm, giving you rosy cheeks with its ultra-creamy, lightweight formula!

This transformative balm melts into a liquid when applied, leaving behind a diffused, natural finish with insane staying power. And on top of that, it will majorly hydrate your skin thanks to hyaluronic acid and meadowfoam seed oil.

Don’t close out your makeup routine without the about-face The Curtain Call Set & Smooth Loose Powder.

Crafted with skin-focused ingredients, this ultra-lightweight loose powder is designed to instantly mattify the skin, while minimizing oil and shine. You’ll get a soft-focused finish and velvet-smooth appearance, blurring the look of uneven texture and seamlessly setting your skin.