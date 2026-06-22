NeNe Leakes’ Son Poses For Stone-Cold Mug Shot After Child Support Arrest

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star NeNe Leakes’ oldest son, Bryson Bryant, was seen stoic in his latest mugshot.

TMZ obtained the mug for 36-year-old Bryson, who was arrested on May 1 in Georgia. NeNe’s son didn’t look too happy to be behind bars once again as he rocked a black t-shirt while he was being booked.

As TMZ first reported, Bryson was taken into custody on charges of failure to pay child support, violating his probation in a separate criminal case, and failure to appear for a court hearing. The court set his bond at $27K, and he remains behind bars.

The probation violation is connected to a 2024 case where Bryant was found with alleged Fentanyl. He also told the police he was his younger brother, Brentt Leakes, when questioned … which led to another charge of giving false information to an officer.

The case ended with Bryson being sentenced to 12 months of probation and ordered to complete 40 hours of community service, complete a drug evaluation, and submit to random drug testing.

In newly filed court docs, Bryson’s probation officer claimed he did not complete any of the terms of his probation.