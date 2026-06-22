Comedian Carlos Mencia Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Tax Fraud, Bail Reduced

Comedian Carlos Mencia just appeared in court for his felony tax case ... and he entered a not guilty plea to all 12 charges against him.

Prosecutors say Carlos -- born Ned Arnel Holness -- failed to report $8.7 million in income and owes more than $300K in unpaid state taxes ... and he faces more than a decade behind bars if convicted on all 12 counts.

Carlos did get some good news during Monday's hearing ... authorities tell TMZ his bail amount was reduced from $250,000 to $50,000 -- welcome news, no doubt, because the comic has been cooling his heels in an L.A. jail cell since last week's arrest.

As we reported ... Carlos was charged with a dozen counts in the tax case ... six connected to his personal tax returns and six to his business tax returns.

Carlos is due back in court in Van Nuys on August 14.