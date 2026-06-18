Comedian Carlos Mencia Facing 12 Tax-Related Charges, L.A. District Attorney Announces

Play video content Video: Comedian Carlos Mencia Faces 12 Tax-Related Charges, Los Angeles DA Says Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office

Carlos Mencia has been hit with 12 tax-related criminal charges ... and he could face more than a decade in prison if convicted on all of them -- according to the L.A. district attorney.

The L.A. County District Attorney's Office is set up at Hall of Justice in downtown ... where D.A. Nathan Hochman spoke to the assembled members of the media.

Mencia has been charged with 12 counts ... six connected to his personal tax returns and six to his business tax returns, Hochman said. Prosecutors allege Mencia failed to report $8.7 million in income -- and owes more than $300K in unpaid state taxes.

Hochman said, if convicted on all 12 counts, Mencia could face more than 10 years in prison ... as well as having to pay taxes and interest he allegedly owes. Mencia was arrested around 7 AM at his home in Encino, and bail has been set at $250K. He added Mencia's expected to be arraigned on Monday.

The district attorney said state officials tried to contact Mencia nearly 80 times between 2019 and 2024 regarding these alleged unpaid taxes ... but claimed Mencia never responded.

As we previously reported, Carlos' case is the first for L.A.'s newly created Business Tax Fraud Unit. Hochman sent out a news release earlier today, saying charges would be announced this afternoon ... and now the big reveal is here.

The comedian's had tax troubles in the past. The IRS filed a lien back in July 2021, according to a report from NR Today.