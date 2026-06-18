Comedian Carlos Mencia Facing Criminal Charges from L.A. Tax Fraud Unit

Comedian Carlos Mencia is in some trouble with the law ... the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office says they'll soon be announcing criminal charges against him.

D.A. Nathan J. Hochman says he will announce the charges against Mencia at 2 PM PT in a Thursday press conference outside the Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles.

It’s unclear what exactly the charges will be … but the D.A.'s office says they've been filed as the first case by L.A.'s newly created Business Tax Fraud Unit.

This isn't Mencia's first time in hot water. According to NR Today, the IRS filed a lien in July 2021 that claimed he and his wife, Amy, owed almost $1.2 million for 3 years of unpaid federal income tax.

TMZ will be live streaming the press conference later today.