Play video content Video: Ms. Juicy Gets Emotional With Cops, Shouts 'I'm Going to Jail?' Before Arrest Winder Police Department

Ms. Juicy was frightened after police told her she was going to be arrested and taken to jail ... and her emotional reaction is all on video.

In the police bodycam footage from the "Little Woman: Atlanta" star's April 18 arrest in Winder, Georgia, she chats with the cops who pulled her over ... and when they tell her she's being placed under arrest, she replies ... "I'm going to jail? Woo."

Ms. Juicy -- whose real name is Shirlene King-Pearson -- was booked on charges of driving on a suspended license and no proof of insurance.

During her chat with cops, Ms. Juicy told officers she was upset because she believed the issues with her license had been previously resolved in court.

She said she was warned about a warrant via a letter in the mail and wondered aloud ... "How the hell did I have a warrant?" Ms. Juicy also said she truly believed her license was valid.

Play video content Video: Ms. Juicy Recounts Shocking Moments From Recent Arrest SideDish

During her interaction with cops, Ms. Juicy talked to a friend on the phone ... who was going to pick up her car from where she was arrested.

She told the friend ... "I don't want nobody to see me. If they see me, they gonna take photos."

The reality star began tearing up on the call ... and that's when cops told her she was being arrested.