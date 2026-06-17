Ian Ziering: Motorbike Rider Suing Over Alleged Assault Drops Lawsuit

Ian Ziering's legal drama is over ... because he and a motorbike rider who filed lawsuits against one another have both agreed to dismiss their claims.

Jacob Hernandez dismissed his lawsuit with prejudice Tuesday.

Ziering's manager -- Justin Deanda -- confirms to TMZ that the two parties have "agreed to mutually dismiss the claims that each has against the other." Deanda adds both sides look forward to moving on.

Michael Kernan -- Ziering's attorney -- provided a somewhat more fiery response to the dismissals ... calling out Hernandez's lawsuit as "frivolous" and a "transparent attempt to turn a victim into a defendant."

He adds Hernandez received no settlement payment of any kind ... and claims these dismissals completely vindicate his client.

Remember ... Ziering was sued by Hernandez who claimed the actor forcefully shoved him to the ground, causing injuries. Hernandez says he suffered injuries and mental health issues due to the incident.

Ian has always maintained Hernandez and other bikers came up to his car and smashed the windshield while his daughter was inside.

Play video content 12/31/23 Video: New Video From 605 Minibike Gang Shows Ian Ziering Car Was Never Touched During Roadside Dispute

Videos taken at the time of the incident captured a brawl between Ziering and several men ... including one angle which appeared to show Ziering starting the fight.