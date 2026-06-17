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Ian Ziering: Motorbike Rider Suing Over Alleged Assault Drops Lawsuit

Ian Ziering Motorbike Rider Drops Lawsuit Over Alleged Assault Actor's Lawyer Said He Didn't Pay a Dime!

By TMZ Staff
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Ian Ziering's legal drama is over ... because he and a motorbike rider who filed lawsuits against one another have both agreed to dismiss their claims.

Jacob Hernandez dismissed his lawsuit with prejudice Tuesday.

Ziering's manager -- Justin Deanda -- confirms to TMZ that the two parties have "agreed to mutually dismiss the claims that each has against the other." Deanda adds both sides look forward to moving on.

Michael Kernan -- Ziering's attorney -- provided a somewhat more fiery response to the dismissals ... calling out Hernandez's lawsuit as "frivolous" and a "transparent attempt to turn a victim into a defendant."

Ian Ziering Through The Years
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Ian Ziering Through The Years Launch Gallery

He adds Hernandez received no settlement payment of any kind ... and claims these dismissals completely vindicate his client.

Remember ... Ziering was sued by Hernandez who claimed the actor forcefully shoved him to the ground, causing injuries. Hernandez says he suffered injuries and mental health issues due to the incident.

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Ian has always maintained Hernandez and other bikers came up to his car and smashed the windshield while his daughter was inside.

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Videos taken at the time of the incident captured a brawl between Ziering and several men ... including one angle which appeared to show Ziering starting the fight.

Worth noting ... Jacob Hernandez was arrested and booked on a felony vandalism charge back in 2024 in connection to the incident.

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