Blake Lively to Judge: I Need Extra Time in Baldoni Case Due to Busy Summer

Blake Lively asked the judge in her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni for a little extra time to explain how much she will be seeking in attorneys’ fees in the case ... in part due to her busy schedule ... TMZ has learned.

The "Gossip Girl" alum’s legal team wrote a letter to the federal judge in the since-settled legal battle. Blake recently lost her attempt to get punitive damages but was awarded legal fees.

A deadline was set for June 22 to submit her papers, but Blake said she would like some extra time ... at least 7 days but up to another 30 days, which would push things out to mid-July.

She said if the judge plans to hear her arguments on how much she should be awarded in legal fees ... her lawyers need time to pull together all the relevant arguments and billing records.

On top of that, Blake said she and her legal team have a “number of conflicting personal and professional obligations, including international travel.”